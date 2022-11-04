Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 257.41 croreNet loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 257.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales257.41279.57 -8 OPM %-2.0812.00 -PBDT-5.8033.12 PL PBT-12.9326.90 PL NP-10.8219.91 PL
