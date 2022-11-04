Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 257.41 crore

Net loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 257.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.257.41279.57-2.0812.00-5.8033.12-12.9326.90-10.8219.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)