GE T&D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Syschem (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sapphire Foods India reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Indices trim losses, Nifty above 17,200 level, NSE VIX climbs over 5%
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.75% to Rs 700.57 croreNet profit of GE T&D India reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 700.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 851.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales700.57851.71 -18 OPM %0.782.33 -PBDT23.985.87 309 PBT10.05-9.65 LP NP2.76-7.73 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU