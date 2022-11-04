GE T&D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.75% to Rs 700.57 crore

Net profit of GE T&D India reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 700.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 851.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.700.57851.710.782.3323.985.8710.05-9.652.76-7.73

