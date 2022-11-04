Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 56.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 321.97 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 56.64% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 321.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 323.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.321.97323.2514.8912.0846.6434.3637.6825.6628.0717.92

