Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 81.45% to Rs 84.34 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 28.26% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 81.45% to Rs 84.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 46.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales84.3446.48 81 OPM %9.829.83 -PBDT7.103.79 87 PBT5.863.10 89 NP4.133.22 28

