Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 89.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 89.01% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.70% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

