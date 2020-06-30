Pee Cee Cosma Sope standalone net profit declines 89.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 15.01 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 89.01% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 15.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.70% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 73.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.0117.66 -15 73.9676.08 -3 OPM %3.407.02 -4.736.15 - PBDT0.521.27 -59 3.634.65 -22 PBT0.221.11 -80 2.884.06 -29 NP0.100.91 -89 2.112.84 -26
