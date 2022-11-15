Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 70.52 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 9.05% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 70.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.70.5278.018.518.223.443.672.062.191.811.99

