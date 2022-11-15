Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satia Inds bags Rs 105-cr order from NCERT
CMAI welcomes government's latest notification on excluding loose garments from Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 33.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Ace Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Aaswa Trading and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 70.52 croreNet profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 9.05% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 70.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.5278.01 -10 OPM %8.518.22 -PBDT3.443.67 -6 PBT2.062.19 -6 NP1.811.99 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU