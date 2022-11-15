JUST IN
Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 9.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.60% to Rs 70.52 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 9.05% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.60% to Rs 70.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.5278.01 -10 OPM %8.518.22 -PBDT3.443.67 -6 PBT2.062.19 -6 NP1.811.99 -9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

