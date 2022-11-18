Bharat Electronics signs MoU with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation

For co-operation in field of Distributed Acoustic Sensing

Bharat Electronics has signed a MoU with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation for co-operation in the field of Distributed Acoustic Sensing. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and IITM to develop the technology of Distributed Acoustic Sensing. It will also enable BEL and IITM in addressing future business in perimeter security domain.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a company Registered under Companies Act 2013. Pravartak is a Section 8 company created by Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) with an aim to promote science, research and development. A Department of Science and Technology-sponsored hub, it will promote the science, research and development of Cyber Physical System.

