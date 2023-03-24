Bharat Electronics wins contracts worth Rs 4300 cr

The Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems for Indian Army are state-of-the-art with cutting-edge technologies, indigenously developed and manufactured by BEL based on Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), DRDO design.
These integrated systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds.
Further, BEL has also received several contracts totaling to Rs 1300 Crores (approx.) during last fortnight from the Indian Navy for supply of Indigenously developed Fire control, Gun fire control, Surveillance, tracking, ESM, Sonar Systems etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU