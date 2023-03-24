JUST IN
Bharat Electronics wins contracts worth Rs 4300 cr

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), Govt of India, has signed a contract worth Rs. 3000 Crore with Bharat Electronics (BEL) for supply of Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems for the Indian Army.

The Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems for Indian Army are state-of-the-art with cutting-edge technologies, indigenously developed and manufactured by BEL based on Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), DRDO design.

These integrated systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army in leaps and bounds.

Further, BEL has also received several contracts totaling to Rs 1300 Crores (approx.) during last fortnight from the Indian Navy for supply of Indigenously developed Fire control, Gun fire control, Surveillance, tracking, ESM, Sonar Systems etc.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:13 IST

