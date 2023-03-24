Board of Manappuram Finance approves issuance of NCDs upto Rs 8000 cr in FY24

-

At meeting held on 24 March 2023The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved fund raising program of the company for FY 2023-24, which inter alia includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto the overall limit of Rs. 8000 crore by way of private placement or/and Public issue in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or its committee thereof from time to time.
