Board of Manappuram Finance approves issuance of NCDs upto Rs 8000 cr in FY24

At meeting held on 24 March 2023

The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has approved fund raising program of the company for FY 2023-24, which inter alia includes issuance of Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto the overall limit of Rs. 8000 crore by way of private placement or/and Public issue in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board of Directors or its committee thereof from time to time.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:59 IST

