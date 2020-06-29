Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 5.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.49% to Rs 561.46 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal rose 5.69% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 561.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 569.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.09% to Rs 142.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 2257.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2362.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

