Bharat Heavy Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1534.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 4593.59 crore

Net loss of Bharat Heavy Electricals reported to Rs 1534.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 675.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 4593.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9910.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1472.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1208.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 20490.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29422.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4593.599910.2320490.6429422.94-12.2313.98-1.147.25-554.671409.31-159.252522.31-708.951275.08-662.112047.50-1534.12675.97-1472.971208.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)