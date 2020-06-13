Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 21.62% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.20% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 98.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.0228.70 -27 98.37105.66 -7 OPM %14.1813.66 -12.3312.61 - PBDT2.783.64 -24 10.6311.91 -11 PBT0.681.03 -34 1.791.74 3 NP0.900.74 22 1.591.27 25

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 15:43 IST

