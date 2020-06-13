Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.76% to Rs 21.02 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 21.62% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.76% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.20% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 98.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

