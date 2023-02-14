JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 112.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.46% to Rs 59.02 crore

Net profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 112.69% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.46% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.0238.46 53 OPM %4.476.97 -PBDT5.333.78 41 PBT3.892.14 82 NP2.851.34 113

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

