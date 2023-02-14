Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 112.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 53.46% to Rs 59.02 croreNet profit of Bharat Parenterals rose 112.69% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.46% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.0238.46 53 OPM %4.476.97 -PBDT5.333.78 41 PBT3.892.14 82 NP2.851.34 113
