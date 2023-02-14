Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.80% to Rs 252.23 croreNet Loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 100.80% to Rs 252.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales252.23125.61 101 OPM %-2.49-17.13 -PBDT-15.55-45.87 66 PBT-23.49-52.51 55 NP-3.74-48.09 92
