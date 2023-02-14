Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.80% to Rs 252.23 crore

Net Loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 100.80% to Rs 252.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.252.23125.61-2.49-17.13-15.55-45.87-23.49-52.51-3.74-48.09

