Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 1.15%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 1.15% today to trade at Rs 387.6. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.32% to quote at 13006.21. The index is up 8.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 0.65% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 15.83 % over last one year compared to the 8.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 12.89% over last one month compared to 8.7% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 8.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 75088 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 549.7 on 21 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

