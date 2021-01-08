Bharat Rasayan soars on buyback plan

-
-
Bharat Rasayan spurted 7.49% to Rs 10,142.05 after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on Tuesday, 12 January 2021.Bharat Rasayan's consolidated net profit dropped 35.4% to Rs 35.27 crore on a 12.9% decline in net sales to Rs 318.46 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Bharat Rasayan serves a wide range of industries including but not limited to pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, R&D, petrochemicals, flavors & fragrances and specialty chemicals.
