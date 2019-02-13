Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 67.62% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Indian Oil, ONGC, NTPC most profitable PSUs in FY18
Govt to separately sell certain assets of 9 CPSEs identified for strategic sale
-
Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 2.88 croreNet profit of Bharat Road Network declined 54.45% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.883.00 -4 OPM %19.793.67 -PBDT8.0015.31 -48 PBT7.9915.30 -48 NP4.9610.89 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU