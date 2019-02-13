JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the December 2018 quarter

Goldstone Technologies standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Bharat Road Network declined 54.45% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.883.00 -4 OPM %19.793.67 -PBDT8.0015.31 -48 PBT7.9915.30 -48 NP4.9610.89 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements