Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 127.00 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 1.04% to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 127.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.17% to Rs 74.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 484.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales127.00111.03 14 484.03411.81 18 OPM %15.8114.26 -16.3714.25 - PBDT26.2723.20 13 106.2286.90 22 PBT24.4221.47 14 96.2979.86 21 NP17.0817.26 -1 74.5462.55 19

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 08:27 IST

