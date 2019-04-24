Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 127.00 crore

Net profit of declined 1.04% to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 127.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.17% to Rs 74.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 484.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 411.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

