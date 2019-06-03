Bharatiya Global Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 croreNet profit of Bharatiya Global Infomedia declined 4.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 38.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.681.01 1452 38.5331.41 23 OPM %6.51124.75 -4.886.91 - PBDT0.951.22 -22 1.451.77 -18 PBT0.720.81 -11 0.400.15 167 NP0.720.75 -4 0.340.07 386
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU