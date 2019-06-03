Bharatiya Global Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.40% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 crore

Net profit of Bharatiya Global Infomedia declined 4.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 38.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.681.01 1452 38.5331.41 23 OPM %6.51124.75 -4.886.91 - PBDT0.951.22 -22 1.451.77 -18 PBT0.720.81 -11 0.400.15 167 NP0.720.75 -4 0.340.07 386

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:42 IST

