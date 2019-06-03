Bharatiya Global Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 4.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 crore

Net profit of declined 4.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1452.48% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 38.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15.681.0138.5331.416.51124.754.886.910.951.221.451.770.720.810.400.150.720.750.340.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)