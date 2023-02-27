Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million 5G user mark on its network

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel announced that it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network. Airtel was the first service provider to roll-out 5G services in the country in October 2022.

Today, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all states in the country. The company is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024. In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 11:50 IST

