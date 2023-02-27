Granules India receives USFDA approval for Losartan Potassium Tablets

-
It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cozaar Tablets of Organon LLC.
Granules now has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from US FDA (52 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).
Losartan potassium tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure.
The current annual U.
S. market for Losartan potassium Tablets is approximately $336 Million, according to MAT Dec 2022, IQVIA/IMS Health.
