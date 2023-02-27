JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

BEL opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam
Business Standard

Granules India receives USFDA approval for Losartan Potassium Tablets

Capital Market 

Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cozaar Tablets of Organon LLC.

Granules now has a total of 54 ANDA approvals from US FDA (52 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

Losartan potassium tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, to lower blood pressure.

The current annual U.

S. market for Losartan potassium Tablets is approximately $336 Million, according to MAT Dec 2022, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU