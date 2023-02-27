Dr Reddys to acquire Mayne Pharma's U.S. generic prescription product portfolio

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U. S. generic prescription product portfolio of Salisbury, Australia, based Mayne Pharma Group.

The portfolio includes approximately 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products, including a number of generic products focused on women's health. For the financial period ended June 30, 2022, Mayne Pharma reported total revenue of $111 million (USD) for the acquired portfolio. Approved high-value products include a hormonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill and a cardiovascular product. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr.

Reddy's will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately $90 million (USD) in cash, contingent payments of up to $15 million (USD), consideration towards inventory and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

The acquisition will complement Dr. Reddy's U. S. retail prescription pharmaceutical business with limited competition products. It also supports Dr. Reddy's efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients.

