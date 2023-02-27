JUST IN
Business Standard

Aavas Financiers allots 17,496 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Aavas Financiers has allotted 17,496 equity shares under ESOP on 27 February 2023.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 79,03,93,780 consisting of 7,90,39,378 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 79,05,68,740 consisting of 7,90,56,874 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 10:53 IST

