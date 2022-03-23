Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 1.38%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 0.07% over last one month compared to 4.4% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 1.38% today to trade at Rs 709.3. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.09% to quote at 15953.56. The index is up 4.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TV18 Broadcast Ltd decreased 0.96% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 33.28 % over last one year compared to the 16.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 23518 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 781.9 on 24 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 490.15 on 25 Mar 2021.

