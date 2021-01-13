Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 4.72%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 3.99%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 17.8% over last one month compared to 16.48% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.46% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 4.72% today to trade at Rs 592.45. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 3.99% to quote at 1463.36. The index is up 16.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 2.23% and OnMobile Global Ltd added 2.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 28.51 % over last one year compared to the 18.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 17.8% over last one month compared to 16.48% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 611.7 on 20 May 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381.05 on 19 Mar 2020.

