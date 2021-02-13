Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Marc Llistosella has been appointed to the role of chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Motors effective 1 July 2021.

Marc Llistosella will replace Guenter Butschek who informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Butschek will continue to be a part of Tata Motors as the MD & CEO till 30 June 2021.

Llistosella was most recently the President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia. He was earlier the MD and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

Commenting on his appointment Llistosella said, "I am delighted to become a part of the unique Tata family. Having been bonded to India for so many years, a new exciting chapter is now opened. We would jointly awaken the potential of Tata Motors."

Commenting on the development, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Motors said, I am delighted to welcome Marc to Tata Motors. Marc is an experienced automotive business leader with deep knowledge and expertise in Commercial Vehicles over his illustrious career and has extensive operational experience in India. Marc will bring this experience to take the Tata Motors Indian business to even greater heights.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 0.11% to Rs 325.25 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)