BIGBLOC - SCG Intl India JV to set up new plant in Gujarat

For production and sale of lightweight concrete panels and blocks

BIGBLOC Construction (or BCL) has entered into a joint-venture agreement with SCG International India (or SCG INTL INDIA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Siam Cement Public Company (or "SCG) under Cement-Building Materials Business, to engage in the production and sale of lightweight concrete panels and blocks with the total capacity of approximately 2.6 million square meter (approximately 250,000 cubic meter) in Gujarat, India where construction is a big and growing industry.

BCL will hold a 52% equity stake in the Joint Venture, while the remaining 48% stake will be held by SCG INTL INDIA. The total value of this project is Rs 89.1 crore. Plant construction is expected to be complete within one year, followed by commercial runs.

