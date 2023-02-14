Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 718.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 718.00% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.108.315.914.7012.525.151.224.090.504.090.50

