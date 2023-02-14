Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 718.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 227.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Steel Long rises after Q3 cude steel production climbs 33% YoY
India's Gross GST Revenue At Rs. 1,51,718 Crore In October 2022
SBI board raises Rs 9,718 cr via infra bonds
NMDC gains on raising iron ore prices
-
Sales rise 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 718.00% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales108.315.91 1733 OPM %4.7012.52 -PBDT5.151.22 322 PBT4.090.50 718 NP4.090.50 718
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU