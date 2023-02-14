JUST IN
Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 718.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 718.00% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1732.66% to Rs 108.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales108.315.91 1733 OPM %4.7012.52 -PBDT5.151.22 322 PBT4.090.50 718 NP4.090.50 718

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:53 IST

