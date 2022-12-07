Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 575.99 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 43.21% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 575.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 436.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.575.99436.9211.1510.4667.2046.5055.8337.3941.5329.00

