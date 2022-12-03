Inox Green Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.03% to Rs 60.59 croreNet Loss of Inox Green Energy Services reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.03% to Rs 60.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.5942.66 42 OPM %23.2743.55 -PBDT3.768.73 -57 PBT-10.58-3.50 -202 NP-6.92-4.91 -41
