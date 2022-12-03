Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.87 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 107.22 crore

Net Loss of Inox Wind reported to Rs 132.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 57.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 107.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.107.22165.84-22.001.93-112.95-63.78-138.46-85.87-132.87-57.26

