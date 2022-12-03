Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.22% to Rs 108.78 crore

Net loss of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 64.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.22% to Rs 108.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 162.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.108.78162.89-20.96-7.29-112.4927.15-138.964.10-70.3864.31

