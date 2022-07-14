Petrol price slashed by Rs 5, diesel cheaper by Rs 3 in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively, the state's chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday, 13 July 2022.

The price of petrol in Mumbai was at Rs 111.35.

It will now cost 106.35.

Diesel price was at Rs 97.28. It will now cost Rs 94.28.

Shinde told the media that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.

