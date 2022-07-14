Merchandise Exports Soar 23.52% In Dollar Terms In June

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in June 2022 are estimated to be USD 64.91 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 22.95 per cent over the same period last year. The overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in the 1st quarter of FY 22-23 (April-June 2022)* are estimated to be USD 189.93 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.16 per cent over the same period last. The overall imports in June 2022 are estimated to be USD 82.42 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 55.72 per cent over the same period last year. In the 1st quarter of the FY22-23, the overall exports are estimated to be USD 235.11 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 49.41 per cent over the same period last year.

Merchandise exports in June 2022 were USD 40.13 Billion, as compared to USD 32.49 Billion in June 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 23.52 per cent. Merchandise imports in June 2022 were USD 66.31 Billion, which is an increase of 57.55 per cent over imports of USD 42.09 Billion in June 2021.The merchandise trade deficit in June 2022 was estimated at USD 26.18 Billion as against USD 9.60 Billion in June 2021, which is an increase of 172.72 per cent.

