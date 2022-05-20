Biocon launches Abevmy in Canada

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris' biosimilars assets for up to $3.335 bln
Biocon gains on receiving EU CHMP's positive opinion on Inpremzia
Biocon records PAT of Rs 239 crore in Q4 FY22
Biocon subsiary, Biocon Biologics' partner Viatris wins favourable order from U.S. court
Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris' biosimilars business
-
Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications.Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc. announced on Thursday that Abevmy (bBevacizumab) is now available in Canada.
Abevmy is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and neutralizes its biologic activity. Abevmy (bBevacizumab), inhibits the formation of tumor vasculature, thereby inhibiting tumor growth.
The approval of Abevmy in Canada was based on a comprehensive analytical, pre-clinical and clinical program.
Abevmy is authorized for use in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC); Locally Advanced, Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube and Primary Peritoneal Cancer; Malignant Glioma (WHO Grade IV) - Glioblastoma.
The two formats approved and now available in Canada are: 100 mg/4 mL single-use vial and 400 mg/16 mL single-use vial.
Matthew Erick, chief commercial officer, Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics, said: "With the launch of Abevmy, (bBevacizumab), we are adding another world-class biosimilar to our oncology portfolio in Canada, which includes Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim). Abevmy will be an important addition to our existing portfolio and will enable us to expand patient access to another affordable biologic for cancer care."
Biocon Biologics and Viatris have an exclusive collaboration for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a broad portfolio of biosimilars and insulin analogs. Viatris has exclusive commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union and European Free Trade Association countries. Biocon Biologics has exclusive commercialization rights for certain emerging markets and co-exclusive commercialization rights with Viatris in the rest of the world.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US and Europe.
On a consolidated basis, Biocon reported 6% fall in net profit to Rs 239 crore on a 31% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,409 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Biocon fell 4.42% to Rs 322.95 on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU