Manappuram Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2022.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2022.

Manappuram Finance Ltd lost 10.76% to Rs 93.35 at 14:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd tumbled 8.86% to Rs 195.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63003 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd crashed 8.45% to Rs 1188.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23399 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd corrected 7.28% to Rs 473. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20184 shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd plummeted 7.03% to Rs 635.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62511 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)