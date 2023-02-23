Biocon redeems commercial papers worth Rs 2,250 crore

Biocon said that the company has fulfilled its payment obligation and has fully redeemed the Commercial Papers (CPs) of Rs 2,250 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Biocon is an innovation-led, global biopharmaceutical company committed to enhancing affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The biopharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in Q3 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 187.10 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 35.3% to Rs 2,941.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 2,174.20 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The scrip shed 0.70% to Rs 220.60 on the BSE.

