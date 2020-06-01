Universal Cables standalone net profit declines 45.06% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 371.80 croreNet profit of Universal Cables declined 45.06% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.45% to Rs 64.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1568.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1416.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales371.80410.39 -9 1568.961416.55 11 OPM %10.8012.87 -10.5812.33 - PBDT19.7839.32 -50 103.62124.60 -17 PBT13.6933.16 -59 81.09103.22 -21 NP11.8521.57 -45 64.5569.00 -6
