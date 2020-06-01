Universal Cables standalone net profit declines 45.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 371.80 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 45.06% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.45% to Rs 64.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1568.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1416.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

371.80410.391568.961416.5510.8012.8710.5812.3319.7839.32103.62124.6013.6933.1681.09103.2211.8521.5764.5569.00

