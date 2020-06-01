V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 541.14 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 47.12% to Rs 32.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 541.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 745.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 187.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 2502.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2594.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

