V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.44% to Rs 541.14 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 47.12% to Rs 32.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.44% to Rs 541.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 745.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.88% to Rs 187.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 2502.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2594.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales541.14745.78 -27 2502.942594.01 -4 OPM %8.4310.78 -10.318.65 - PBDT49.6988.23 -44 278.96242.60 15 PBT42.2782.37 -49 249.58219.59 14 NP32.1860.85 -47 187.11167.24 12
