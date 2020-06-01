Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 459.09 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 57.01% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 237.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 1883.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2095.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales459.09601.58 -24 1883.192095.37 -10 OPM %13.6614.88 -13.7916.20 - PBDT140.65118.85 18 384.97387.01 -1 PBT135.67113.86 19 364.23367.10 -1 NP38.2789.02 -57 237.40275.61 -14
