Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 57.01% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.86% to Rs 237.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 275.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 1883.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2095.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

