Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 53.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.13% to Rs 1221.97 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation declined 53.23% to Rs 65.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.13% to Rs 1221.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1883.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1221.971883.8119.0820.42172.19305.4884.52219.2465.77140.62

