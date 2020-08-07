JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

National Education Policy Lays Foundation Of New India Says Prime Minister

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 53.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 35.13% to Rs 1221.97 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation declined 53.23% to Rs 65.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 140.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.13% to Rs 1221.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1883.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1221.971883.81 -35 OPM %19.0820.42 -PBDT172.19305.48 -44 PBT84.52219.24 -61 NP65.77140.62 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU