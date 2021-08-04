Birlasoft named leader S/4HANA System Transformation - Midmarket - U.S. region

Birlasoft has been named as a leader in the SAP S/4HANA System Transformation - Midmarket - U. S. region by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens SAP HANA Ecosystem Services U. S. 2021 report highlights the current market positioning of S/4HANA consulting and implementation services providers to the Midmarket in the U.

S., based on the depth of service offerings and market presence. It covers providers of several types of SAP-related services for enterprises, including implementation, managed services for S/4HANA and legacy SAP ERP, support services for SAP cloud deployments, and application development and integration on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). The SAP S/4HANA System Transformation - Midmarket quadrant covers SAP partners' capacity for rapidly turning around SAP S/4HANA implementations for clients with fewer than 5,000 SAP users or annual revenue below $1 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)