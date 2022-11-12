Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.72% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Bisil Plast declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.72% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.57 88 OPM %1.878.77 -PBDT0.020.05 -60 PBT0.020.05 -60 NP0.020.05 -60
