Bisil Plast standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.72% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Bisil Plast declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 87.72% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.070.571.878.770.020.050.020.050.020.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)