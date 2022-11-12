JUST IN
SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 97.34% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 97.34% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.072.63 -97 OPM %28.57-6.84 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.02 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

