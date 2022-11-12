Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 97.34% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 97.34% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.072.6328.57-6.840.040.030.030.030.030.02

