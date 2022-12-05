PM Narendra Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

-
-
The voting for the second phase for 93 Assembly constituencies began across 14 districts of central and north Gujarat.
As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.
The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic voting Machines (EVM5) will be used for the purpose.
The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
The first phase of the elections was held on 1 December 2022, in which the state saw an overall turnout of 63.14%.
The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be announced on 8 December 2022.
