Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit declines 97.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 97.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.95% to Rs 97.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.97.50128.211.2110.371.1913.510.4112.850.279.47

