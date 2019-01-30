Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 44.20% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the September 2018 quarter
Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit rises 96.56% in the June 2018 quarter
Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma Q2 profit up 22% to Rs 41.45 crore
Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 220.43 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 44.20% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 220.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 195.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales220.43195.89 13 OPM %19.7524.53 -PBDT38.6745.67 -15 PBT36.4839.12 -7 NP25.8417.92 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU