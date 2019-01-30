JUST IN
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 44.20% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 220.43 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 44.20% to Rs 25.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 220.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 195.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales220.43195.89 13 OPM %19.7524.53 -PBDT38.6745.67 -15 PBT36.4839.12 -7 NP25.8417.92 44

