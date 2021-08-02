Bliss GVS Pharma receives Russian GMP certificate for its Palghar unit

-
-
Bliss GVS Pharma has received the Russian GMP Certificate for manufacturing unit situated at Plot no. 11, Survey no. 38/1, Dewan Udyog Nagar, Aliyali Village, Tai.
Dist-Palghar, 401404 from Ministry of Industry & Trade of the Russian Federation on the compliance of the manufacturer (foreign manufacturer) of medicinal products for medical use with the requirements of the Rules of Good Manufacturing Practice.
