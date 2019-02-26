Bliss GVS Pharma rises after board approves raising FPI limit

rose 0.39% to Rs 181 at 10:30 IST on BSE after the company said that its board approved hiking foreign portfolio investors limits in the firm to 74% from 24%.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 336.05 points, or 0.93% to 35,877.33.

On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 182 and a low of Rs 177.20 so far during the day.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 224.70 on 25 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125 on 6 December 2018.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 44.20% to Rs 25.84 crore on 12.53% rise in net sales to Rs 220.43 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a company. It develops, manufactures and markets formulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)