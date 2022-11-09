Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 2466.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 170.43% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves rose 2466.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 170.43% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.793.9919.0010.282.190.302.010.091.540.06

