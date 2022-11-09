Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 2466.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 170.43% to Rs 10.79 croreNet profit of Atam Valves rose 2466.67% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 170.43% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.793.99 170 OPM %19.0010.28 -PBDT2.190.30 630 PBT2.010.09 2133 NP1.540.06 2467
